Achievements of Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar was one of the iconic and versatile singers, India has witnessed. The country is mourning her death today. She passed away today, at the age of 92. In so many years of her professional life, Lata Mangeshkar had received so many awards and her list of achievements in never ending.
Here is a list of achievements of Lata Mangeshkar:
1958 - Aaja Re Pardesi [MADHUMATI] - Filmfare
1962 - Kahi Deep Jale Kahi Dil [BEES SAAL BAAD] - Filmfare
1964 - Woh Kaun Thi - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist Association Award
1965 - Tumhi Mere Mandir Tumhi Meri Pooja [KHANDAAN] - Filmfare
1966 - Sadhi Mansa - Best Playback Singer.
1967 - Jait Re Jait - Best Playback Singer.
1967 - Milan - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award
1968 - Raja Aur Rank - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award
1969 - Saraswati Chandra - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award
1969 : Padam Bhushan
1969 - Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage [JEENE KI RAAH] - Filmfare
1970 - Do Raaste - Best Female Playback Singer - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award
1971 - Tere Mere Sapne - Best Female Playback Singer - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award
1972 - Parichay - Best Female Playback Singer
1973 - Marjina Abdulla (Bengali) - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award
1973 - Abhimaan - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award
1974 : Guinness Book of World Records:for singing the maximum number of songs in the world
1975 - Kora Kagaz - Best Female Playback Singer
1980 : Was presented key of the city of Georgetown, Guyana, South America
1980 : Honorary Citizenship. The Republic of Suriname, South America
1981 - Ek Duje Ke Liye - Best Female Playback Singer.A Portrait Of Lataji - 1983 - Bengal Film Journalist's Award Association
1985 - Ram Teri Ganga Maili - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Award Association
1985 : 9th June declared as Asia Day in honour of her arrival in Toronto, Canada
1987 : Honorary Citizenship of the U.S.A, Houston, Texas, U.S.A
1989 : Dada Saheb Phalke Award
1990 - Lekin - Best Female Playback Singer
1990 : Honorary Doctorate (Literature) By Pune University
1993 : Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award
1993 : Filmfare felicitated by the Maharashra Government 1994 : Filmfare Special Award ( Didi Tera Devar Deewana -HAHK)
1996 : Videocon Screen Lifetime Achievement Award
1997 : Rajiv Gandhi Award.
1998 : Lux Zee Cine Lifetime Achievement Award
1999 : Padma Vibhushan
1999 : NTR Award
2000 : Lifetime Achievement Award by IIFA in London
2000 : Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar by the Chaturang PratishthanThe Bharat Ratna Award
2001 : Bharat Ratna - The Nation's Highest Civilian Award 2001: Noorjehan Award : First Reciepient
2001: Maharashtra Ratna : First Reciepient
2002: Felicitation By CII ( For Contribution to Music & the Film Industry)
2002: Hakim Khan Sur Award ( For National Integration by Maharana Mewar Foundation)
2002: Asha Bhosle Award : First Reciepient
However, the list does't end here because in 1994, the Madhya Pradesh government had named a award after Lata Mangeshkar.