Lata Mangeshkar was one of the iconic and versatile singers, India has witnessed. The country is mourning her death today. She passed away today, at the age of 92. In so many years of her professional life, Lata Mangeshkar had received so many awards and her list of achievements in never ending.

Here is a list of achievements of Lata Mangeshkar:

1958 - Aaja Re Pardesi [MADHUMATI] - Filmfare

1962 - Kahi Deep Jale Kahi Dil [BEES SAAL BAAD] - Filmfare

1964 - Woh Kaun Thi - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist Association Award

1965 - Tumhi Mere Mandir Tumhi Meri Pooja [KHANDAAN] - Filmfare

1966 - Sadhi Mansa - Best Playback Singer.

1967 - Jait Re Jait - Best Playback Singer.

1967 - Milan - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award

1968 - Raja Aur Rank - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award

1969 - Saraswati Chandra - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award

1969 : Padam Bhushan

1969 - Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage [JEENE KI RAAH] - Filmfare

1970 - Do Raaste - Best Female Playback Singer - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award

1971 - Tere Mere Sapne - Best Female Playback Singer - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award

1972 - Parichay - Best Female Playback Singer

1973 - Marjina Abdulla (Bengali) - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award

1973 - Abhimaan - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Association Award

1974 : Guinness Book of World Records:for singing the maximum number of songs in the world

1975 - Kora Kagaz - Best Female Playback Singer

1980 : Was presented key of the city of Georgetown, Guyana, South America

1980 : Honorary Citizenship. The Republic of Suriname, South America

1981 - Ek Duje Ke Liye - Best Female Playback Singer.A Portrait Of Lataji - 1983 - Bengal Film Journalist's Award Association

1985 - Ram Teri Ganga Maili - Best Female Playback Singer - Bengal Film Journalist's Award Association

1985 : 9th June declared as Asia Day in honour of her arrival in Toronto, Canada

1987 : Honorary Citizenship of the U.S.A, Houston, Texas, U.S.A

1989 : Dada Saheb Phalke Award

1990 - Lekin - Best Female Playback Singer

1990 : Honorary Doctorate (Literature) By Pune University

1993 : Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award

1993 : Filmfare felicitated by the Maharashra Government 1994 : Filmfare Special Award ( Didi Tera Devar Deewana -HAHK)

1996 : Videocon Screen Lifetime Achievement Award

1997 : Rajiv Gandhi Award.

1998 : Lux Zee Cine Lifetime Achievement Award

1999 : Padma Vibhushan

1999 : NTR Award

2000 : Lifetime Achievement Award by IIFA in London

2000 : Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar by the Chaturang PratishthanThe Bharat Ratna Award

2001 : Bharat Ratna - The Nation's Highest Civilian Award 2001: Noorjehan Award : First Reciepient

2001: Maharashtra Ratna : First Reciepient

2002: Felicitation By CII ( For Contribution to Music & the Film Industry)

2002: Hakim Khan Sur Award ( For National Integration by Maharana Mewar Foundation)

2002: Asha Bhosle Award : First Reciepient

However, the list does't end here because in 1994, the Madhya Pradesh government had named a award after Lata Mangeshkar.