Acquiring Satellite rights of RRR for an astounding amount of Rs. 325 crores a poor decision by the ZEE Group?

Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt starrer RRR have been acquired digitally by ZEE Group along with satellite rights for an astounding amount of Rs. 325 crores in all languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. No, the film is not getting a direct OTT release. RRR is set for a grand theatrical release. Only after hitting theatres, the film would be streamed digitally. RRR was slated to release theatrically on 13th October 2021 on the occasion of Durga Ashtami but it seems that the makers have pushed the release date to January 2022 on the occasion of Makarsankranti due to the second wave of ongoing Coronavirus.

Makers of RRR have cracked the biggest deal in the history of Indian cinema by selling the digital and satellite rights of the film for a whopping amount of Rs. 325 crores. But, this can prove to be a bad decision by the Zee group, here’s why. No doubt SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali received a terrific response from the theatres as well as from television and digital platforms, that does not mean RRR will receive the same amount of love. The deal has risk coming along with it. Yashraj film’s Thugs Of Hindostan was a much-anticipated film with A-listers like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starring in it. In 2018, the movie was acquired digitally by amazon and satellite rights were taken by Sony pictures for a humongous amount of Rs. 140 crores, with expectations soaring high from the film. To everyone’s shock, the film tanked.

Another reason why this might be a risky decision is the huge fan following of SS Rajamouli films. True fans would any day prefer watching the film in the theatres, not digitally. The film is made for the big screen.

