Actor-dancer Sudha Chandran disclosed that she is asked to remove her artificial limb each time she's at the airport.

Recently, actor-dancer Sudha Chandran posted a video on her Instagram which claims that each time she visits an airport, she is asked to remove her artificial limb for security checks.





She also mentioned this in her caption that, "Totally hurt...each time going thru his grill is very very hurting...hope my message reaches to state and central govt authorities...and expecting a prompt action."





I feel when we talk about safety, this action of security check is justified. But, this is a real demotivation and hurting for the people who suffer, as it hurt their sentiments and remind them of their insufficiency.





What do you guys think of it?