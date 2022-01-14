Actor Kim Dong-hee's bullying victim's mother calls his apology misleading

Actor Kim Dong-hee, who is currently embroiled in a bullying controversy, apologized through an official letter where he partially admitted to the accusations made on him. In the statement, he said that he had apologized to the victim and thought he was forgiven, later they also had some meals together at the victim's house.





Well, during a recent interview, the mother of the victim appeared and opened up about the whole incident and claimed that the apology is nothing but a red herring. She stated that after the apology letter was released, she never heard a word from the actor himself. She claimed, " He was diverting attention from the issue. I wanted him to apologize to all of his victims but he only acknowledged my child's case. I'm guessing it's because ours was documented. There were also some sentences that were simply not true."





She admitted that the actor had actually assaulted many other kids as well and pointed out the loopholes in his story by saying they never had any meal together nor were the actor and the victim friends. "He simply assaulted my child saying he just didn't like my kid, punching multiple times in his face. He even threatened my child when he was down without having full control over his body. That's why the vice president of the school apologized. The police investigation has revealed this as truth."





The mother of the victim talked about the whole incident and expressed her desire that the case shouldn't get closed by simply decreasing the severeness of the crime. Her child is still suffering from the trauma due to what Kim Dong-hee did to him.





What is your take on the whole situation? Do you think Kim Dong-hee is at fault?