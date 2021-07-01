Actor Pearl V Puri finally opens up about the rape allegations, shares an emotional post on Instagram!

The Naagin 3 actor who was arrested few weeks ago for a rape allegation has finally opened up about the accusation and posted a statement on his Instagram. Pearl V Puri thanks his friends, family and fans for supporting him during the most difficult time of his life.





Pearl V Puri was the only actor who got vocal support from almost everyone in the entertainment industry. Everyone was on the actor’s side and was open about supporting him. It was a rare sight to see so many big names getting involved in such a controversial case which made the audience truly believe that Pearl is innocent. Ekta Kapoor also released an audio clip with the mother of the alleged victim who was heard saying that the whole case was made up by her husband to win the custody battle of their child. In the clip, the mother of the child clearly said that she supports and believes Pearl V Puri.





How did you feel after reading Pearl's post? The actor mentioned that he lost his grandmother and father recently , and his mother was diagnosed with cancer when this accusation took over his life and made him feel like a criminal. What are your thoughts on the situation? The actors has also stated that he believes in the judiciary of our country and so should we!