An Actor Prepares... Aamir Khan's Efforts Towards Creating Laal Singh Chaddha Leave Us Spellbound, As Always

'Mr. Perfectionist', the title bestowed on Aamir Khan by his fans and critics, is one truly earned by the actor over years of dedication towards his craft. His involvement in the projects is unmatched to any other actor in showbiz. Thanks to his vision, knack of knowing the audiences' pulse and his undeterred focus on bringing out a quality product, we've enjoyed some world class films coming from his den, over the last few years. He's someone who's made sacrifices to achieve his goals. Like the things he's done as an actor and producer of Laal Singh Chaddha, is stuff unheard of. The actor was so involved with the film that he quit social media so that he could focus completely on its creation without any distractions. Not just that, Aamir stopped socialising, diverting all his attention solely to the project at hand. Aamir Khan is also addressed as a 'One Man Army'. And rightly so. He's earned the titles. As a producer, Aamir goes all out getting the best resources for his film. No compromises whatsoever. Like to shoot the climax, Aamir took a mere 4 member team and traveled to Laddakh, to do the recce. He chose not to shoot the sequences in a film studio, which would have a lot convenient and saved him some money too. But Aamir decided to shoot in Laddakh as he believed the scenes would look much grander in real locations. Not just that, Aamir roped in the best technical expertise from Red Chillies' VFX wing to work on LSC.

As an actor, Aamir doesn't leave a stone unturned, giving his all to the character he's portraying. Body transformation has become synonymous with Aamir. In his 40's, he played a college student in 3 Idiots while in Dangal, he played the father of two adult girls so convincingly. Aamir worked exceptionally hard for LSC too. This time, he will be seen playing a Sardar on the big screen. And he's got into the look so beautifully, it's difficult to tell it's Aamir Khan. For a particular sequenc, Aamir used to jog 10-13 kms every day as he prepared for his scenes where he had to run across the country. The physical exertion was extensive due to the constant running, causing Aamir tremendous pain. But there was no compromise at all. Aamir consumed painkillers and continued shooting the challenging scenes.

Such a rare act, but then when it's Aamir Khan, there are going to be such surprises.