Actors whom Alia Bhatt has kissed before on screen
Alia Bhatt is one of the topmost Bollywood actresses right now and she has worked with multiple stars in Bollywood and is also making her south debut with a big film RRR. This Bollywood hottie had kissed her co-stars many times over her career and here is the list:
Alia Bhatt And Arjun Kapoor Kissing In 2 States: Both Arjun Kapoor and Alia shared a lip lock in this film which is an adaption of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.
Sidharth Malhotra And Alia Bhatt In Student Of The Year: Alia Bhatt kissed Sidharth Malhotra in her 1st film. They have also kissed in Kapoor and Sons.
Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Kissing In Gully Boy: Ranveer and Alia shared a lip kiss in Gully Boy, a Zoya Akhtar directorial.
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt: Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Varun and Alia Bhatt share lip kisses in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
Alia Bhatt's lip kiss with Vicky Kaushal: The 2018 released spy thriller film Raazi features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The actress shared a lip lock with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal in this award-winning film.