Actress Jung Hye-Sung exposes Super Junior Heechul's clubbing past

Actress Jung Hye-Sung further exposed Super Junior Heechul's clubbing past!









On June 10, during an episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', one viewer questioned Jung Hye-Sung about a comment she had made as a guest on 'Knowing Bros' nearly 4 years ago, "I saw the episode of 'Knowing Brothers' with you as a guest, and you said that you had cultural shock because of Heechul."









Jung Hye-Sung responded to this by saying that when she was 23 years old and Heechul was really into partying. "It wasn't the drinking. It was that he took a champagne cup and cupped himself with it, and then he threw tissue paper everywhere. I was so shocked as someone sober," she stated.









Kim Shin-Young also added on saying that, "They throw tissue paper at the club. They give all the tissues. You pick them up and throw them again."









Jung Hye Sung concluded by telling an anecdote of how someone ate rice and soup with their hands after the party to which Kim Shin-Young replied, "I know who you're talking about. Those are all my friends. I feel so embarrassed."









Jung Hye-Sung had first shared about Heechul's partying habits during the 116th episode of 'Knowing BROS.'