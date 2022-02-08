Netflix's latest show 'All of us are dead', where students try to survive the zombie apocalypse is getting recognition all around the world. Alongside the gripping story, two actors of the series caught the attention - Cheong San, who is played by Yoon Chan Young, and Soo Hyuk, who is played by Park Solomon! The two characters have a love triangle in the show along with Nam On-Jo (played by Park Ji Hoo). Thus in a recent interview, Park Ji-Hoo was asked about her ideal type among the two.





The actress said she never confessed to the opposite gender before. She also doesn't have any dating experience, but she enjoys little love interests rather than confessing. She said she doesn't have any idea what love is supposed to be. She thinks Cheong-San is a pure man who only looks at her, but Soo-Hyuk takes care of Onjo and Namra. She said she personally thinks of Cheong-San who only looks at her, as better than Soo-Hyuk.





What about you? Which team are you in - Cheong-San (Chan-yoong) or Suh-yeok (Lomon)?