Actress you didn't know who have acted in Bollywood as well as in South film industry
Over the past year, we have seen plenty of actress who have acted in Bollywood movies and South Film Industry, be it Telugu, Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam.
Even today, there are plenty of actress who act in both these industries. Here is a list of names of actress who have been a part of Bollywood as well as South movies.
- . Vidya Balan
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Kajal Aggarwal
- Tamannaah Bhatia
- Asin Thottumkal
- Shriya Saran
- Taapsee Pannu
- Genelia DSouza
- Trisha Krishnan
- Sridevi
- Susmitha Sen
- Vyjayanthimala
- Hema Malini
- Rekha
- Jaya Prada
- Kriti Sanon
- Sonakshi
- Deepika Padukone
- Ileana D Cruz