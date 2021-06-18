Actresses and the constant (and disgusting) gender biased hate they receive

It’s disgusting, vile and ignorant. Someone tell these ‘cultural guardians’ who try to tell women what to wear and use ‘culture’ as an excuse, wanting women to dress in sarees and all only. To go learn about how women in India before the British rule didn’t wear a blouse with there sarees, but changed to wearing them after the British declared them ‘backwards’. Can someone just send these ‘culture guardians’ to a better history class for once?? But anyways back to actresses not being able to breath before someone comments on there clothing. Be it Radhika Apte for wearing a bikini, Rakul Preet for wearing shorts or Priyanka Chopra for wearing a dress while meeting the PM, all the women have been slutshamed and told to dress ‘better’ etc. But all the women hit back at the trolls, not letting others stupidity pull them down. Radhika said she doesn’t understand whether she they want her to wear a saree at the beach or what. And Priyanka posted a picture with her mother, where her mother is seen wearing a skirt while she wears a dress writing as a hashtag ‘#Itsinthegenes’. What’s truly unfortunate is instead of seeing these successful women, ones of them literally meeting and talking with the prime minister, all people can see is what she was wearing instead. But the real question is that - Is the problem really what there wearing or how people look at women to begin with?? If you look at a woman as an object or anything she does sexually, than you’ll think anything she wears is sexual, right? Because you can’t look at women as actual humans. But when a man wears shorts it doesn’t matter, while a women doing the same does?? What’s even more unfortunate is that there are so many women who slutshame other women too. Women are pulling each other down and the only thing profiting off of it is patriarchy...