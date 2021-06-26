Actresses marrying filmmakers is a trend now? A good trend

Angira Dhar, the Love Per Square Feet actress married Anand Tiwari, the director of the film. Now, this is a news that's really heartwarming. Just a few weeks after we learnt about Yami Gautam marrying Aditya Dhar (the URI director), we get treated to this news.

I personally feel it's a very healthy trend. Filmmakers, writers in this industry have only been seen as non glamorous figures. The lifelong collaboration with them sounds like a very very welcome change.

By the way, Anand Tiwari is someone who you all have seen in movies and ads. He was in Go Goa Gone as the friend of Kunal Khemu and Vir Das. We've also seen him in ads, quite a few ads.

Wishing these two a very happy and successful marriage. Let's hope this trend continues.