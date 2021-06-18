Actresses who played the lover and mother of their hero

Ageism is rampant in Bollywood and while men continue to play lead roles in their 50s, actresses have a smaller shelf life. They tend to age quicker while 50-year-olds pretend to be 25. There are some instances where an actress has appeared opposite an actor and later portrayed his mother on screen.

Nargis Dutt - Nargis had played her real-life partner, Sunil Dutt's mother in the classic 'Mother India.' Both had romanced each other on many occasions.

Waheeda Rehman - Rehman has been paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan as a lover in many films including 'Adalat.' She later essayed his mother's role in films like 'Trishul', 'Namak Halaal' and 'Coolie.' However, she is only four years elder than Amitabh.

Sharmila Tagore - Just like Waheeda Rehman, Sharmila has also played both the love interest and the mother of Amitabh in a number of films.

Sridevi - Legendary actress Sridevi had starrer alongside Rajinikanth in 'Chaalbaaz'. However, not many people know that she had played his mother in a Tamil film called 'Munduru Murich' at the age of 13.

Rakhi - The actress known for playing the weeping number in films like 'Karan Arjun' is also in the league of names who have played both the love interest as well the loving mother to Amitabh in the 70s and 80s.