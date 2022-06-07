Actual reason why Tupac Shakur was killed

Tupac Shakur died on September 13, 1996, six days after being shot four times in the chest at a stoplight in Las Vegas by an unknown gunman in a white Cadillac. According to a Los Angeles Times investigation, uncooperative witnesses and a lack of follow-up on gang-related leads resulted in an unsolved homicide case. Philips presented evidence that the killing was carried out by the Southside Crips, a gang from Compton, California. Shakur was associated with the Mob Piru Bloods, a street gang that frequently clashed with the Crips over territory and personal slights. In response to one such slight, Shakur and his Bloods bodyguards beat Crips member Orlando Anderson in the lobby of a Mike Tyson prizefighting venue.





According to Philips, this event prompted Anderson to go to his fellow gang members and demand retaliation, which they agreed to carry out. Philips' reporting was based on interviews with a number of informants who agreed to reveal information about the case in exchange for anonymity. While praised for its detailed presentation and logical structure, Philips' Los Angeles Times investigation has been criticised for relying on unnamed sources, particularly those who implicated two deceased individuals and whose allegations have not been corroborated.