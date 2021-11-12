Adele shares about her weight loss and divorce with Oprah Winfrey!

Adele was seen on CBS tv sharing her feelings with Oprah Winfrey when she takes an exclusive interview of Adele for her new released Album called 30! They discuss her new songs and Adele's One Night Only!

Later Oprah asked her about her sudden weight transformation and was because of her divorce that she wanted to do something in her life! To that Adele says that people always objectified her body always and she knew it would be the talk of the town but I am not fazed about it! When Oprah asks her intense questions she later tells Oprah that she needs to stop making her cry so much in the interview!





We wish Adele all the love and happiness she deserves to have!