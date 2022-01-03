Aditi Rao Hydari would be a perfect fit for Gangubai Kathiawadi instead of Alia Bhatt?

Aditi Rao Hydari is a well-known actress and a real-life princess! She has She has also worked with many famous directors and filmmakers and one of them is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she was seen in the movie Padmaavat as Ranveer Singh's wife. Yet we don't get to see her in movies as the main character she is always given small roles even though she is a good actress.

Recently Sanjay Leela Bhansali's is making a movie on a lady who was sold as a prostitute by her suitor and later she became a politician for all the prostitutes in her business. Sanjay Leela Bhansali picked Alia Bhatt for this role just because Gangubai had a baby face and as we all know Alia Bhatt is known for having a cute babyface in the industry! There was also a talk as to why did he choose Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, people were saying that she is not a good fit for the role and I completely agree with this statement.

However, if you see it's not just Alia Bhatt who has got a babyface even Aditi Rao Hydari has got a babyface so why didn't Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast her in the film. Also if it's regarding acting skills then Aditi Rao Hydari is a much better actor than Alia Bhatt!

Don't you all agree with my points? Also, Aditi Rao Hydari looks very similar to Ganga [Gangubai Kathiawadi] and would also do justice to the role!