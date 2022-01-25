Aditya Pancholi vs Kangana Ranaut. Who is the hypocrite? #Azadilikhneki

While Kangana has constantly spoken truth, Aditya has always dined that he had an affair with Kangana Ranaut. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi were in a live-in relationship is a few years ago. Back then, Kangana wasjust starting out and Pancholi who was (and still is) married to Zarina Wahab, almost her Godfather in the industry. Though assumption around the extra-marital affair often made headlines, there was no statement from either side. Then, things went south between the two, and Miss Ranaut spilled the tea in explosive interviews where she named and shamed Pancholi. During the same time, Kangana had also revealed that in desperation to break free from Pacholi's grasp, she had even approached his wife, who refused to help her in any way. During one such event, Kangana revealed how Aditya, who was her 'father's age', would keep her under house arrest, leaving her with no option but to jump out of her first floor window to escape him. Kangana's tell-all spree showed Pancholi in a highly negative light, as they entailed further details of abuse, bullying, and violence. Aditya was quick to respond to her allegations, calling her a "mad girl" and threatening to take legal action. Back in 2008, he had even given an explosive interview to Mumbai Mirror, in which he told his side of the tale, admitting to the relationship, but declaring Kangana took him for a good ride. "We were as good as husband and wife. I was actually building a house for both of us on Yari Road. We lived together for three years at a friends' place," he said. Reminiscing about how they first met, Aditya had added, "Kangana didn't have a penny when I met her. I saw her for the first time on the road. She was on the verge of a nervous breakdown. It was June 27, 2004. She was drenched and sitting on a bike with a guy from the Asha Chandra Acting Institute... It was pouring. Suddenly, she came up and said a warm 'hi' to me. When she said she was 'Kangana', I remembered a mutual friend had asked me to help her when she reached Mumbai. After that Kangana started calling me up persistently until I agreed to meet her. Initially, she was a sweet small-town girl. I fell in love with her."