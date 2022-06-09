Aditya Roy Kapoor's yearly income will put you in shock!

Aditya Roy Kapoor is an Indian actor who works primarily in Hindi films. Aditya has recently gained popularity as a result of his string of box office successes. He, like other superstars such as Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, is a top actor in the Bollywood industry.

Aside from that, his serious acting skills have earned him a huge fan base around the country.

In 2022, Aditya Roy Kapur's net worth in Indian rupees will be 89 crores, or $12 million in US dollars. He is one of the highest-paid young actors in the Bollwood Industry, and he rose to fame as a result of his work. Aditya Roy Kapur earns more than 70 lakh rupees every month.

Aditya Roy earns the most of his money from Bollywood films, where he costs between 5 and 6 crores every film for his acting.

He receives a lot of money from the biggest firms to advertise their brands in addition to acting. Aditya's remuneration for each brand endorsement is one crore rupees. His net worth is increasing every year as a result of the popularity of his films. Aditya Roy Kapur's annual revenue exceeds ten crore Indian rupees.