Aespa is making a comeback with their 2nd mini-album titled 'Girls'!





It's their first music since they released mini-album 'Savage' back in October, 2021. They also released a remake of S.E.S.'s 1998 smash, 'Dreams Come True'.





On June 1 at midnight KST, the girl group dropped an intriguing and futuristic teaser for the upcoming album. The glossy 3-D logo read "Girls".





Are you excited for their comeback?