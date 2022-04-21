aespa just bagged another big award!





On April 20, SMTOWN tweeted "aespa's 1st mini album, 'Savage', wins the main award at the top 3 global design awards 'iF Design Award'! Its packaging that incorporates the virtual experience of 'KWANGYA' receives high praise!"





The iF Design Awards, along with Germany's Red Dot Design Awards and the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), are the major three design awards globally. More than 11,000 entries from 57 countries around the world competed at this year's iF Design Awards.





Winning the Bonsang in the User Experience (UX) and Packaging UX category for "Savage (P.O.S. ver)," the album was highly praised for its packaging that allows fans to experience the virtual world "KWANGYA" and experience the group's metaverse worldview through their avatars.





The CD and scanning process that enables fans to enter the P.O.S (Port of Soul) and explore "KWANGYA" was also praised.





Congratulations to aespa and their team! Can't wait to see what they come up with next!