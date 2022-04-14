Aespa will be performing at the 2022 Coachella on the 23rd of April

After Epik High and 2NE1 now it's Aespa. The SM girl group has been invited to perform at the very famous US music festival.

This major festival has had big names in the global music industry lined up every year. This year, joining Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Pink Sweats, 88Rising's Niki and many more, Aespa will be performing this weekend.

Its great to see Korean artists being invited every year to the Coachella and breaking the language barrier. Every year we see that music has no language.

We are excited to see Aespa perform and who do you think should be the next group to perform at the Coachella festival?

Picture: Courtesy of SM Entertainment