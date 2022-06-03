Aespa's Giselle makes a meaningful donation to help abandoned animals

Aespa's Giselle has made a donation worth 10 million won for the welfare of abandoned animals.





On June 3, an NGO named Yuhengsa revealed that a few days before an anonymous person donated 10 million won (approximately $7,988) to their account, and it turned out to be Giselle!





The NGO wrote in the caption, "We heard that Giselle, who was interested in the issue of abandoned animals, always kept an eye on Yuhengsa, and that's why she sent us such a large donation."





They thanked Giselle, saying, "Thank you so much for accompanying us on our way to find happiness for abandoned animals. We'll continue to watch and support you. Please also show a lot of support to Yuhengsa that finds happiness for abandoned animals!" Isn't she amazing?