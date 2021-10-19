Aespa breaks their personal record!





Aespa's MV "Savage" has crossed the 100 million mark on Youtube after over 17 days of release, creating a personal record for themselves.





The record was previously held by their MV "Next Level" which surpassed the 100 million mark in 32 days, released early in the year. They have now set a new record, and it speaks volumes in terms of the rise in their popularity.





The four-member group Aespa debuted in 2020 and within a small amount of time they have reached new heights with each song passing. Can not wait to see what's next in the store for this dynamic group.





Have you heard the song yet?





Check out the MV below!







