The Affordable Skin Care Brand You Need to Know About #BeautyTruthBomb

The Ordinary is a new affordable skincare line from the skincare boutique Deciem. Deciem is the founder of innovative skincare brands such as Fountain, Hylamide, and the high-tech brand NIOD.

So what’s so extraordinary about The Ordinary? Well, this brand focuses on providing effective, tried, and tested skincare ingredients at dirt cheap prices.

The brand provides a handy reference table that identifies each product, how and when you should use it in your skincare routine, and what products/ingredients you should avoid using at the same time (thank you Deciem). The products are also cruelty-free.

Here are some of the must-haves from The Ordinary:





1. The Ordinary L-Ascorbic Acid Powder.





I’ve been trying to find a vitamin C to incorporate into my morning skincare routine for a while now. I needed something that would sink into my skin quickly without any residue when I saw The Ordinary L-Ascorbic Acid Powder on Instagram….and the rest is history. The Ordinary’s 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder is a high concentration of vitamin C in powdered form. This fine 325 mesh topical powder is 100% active and not diluted in any way – unlike most vitamin C serums. This means you get direct exposure to high concentrations of vitamin C whenever you use it. The super small particle size of the powder also means it dissolves into other skincare products more easily.





2. The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser





I couldn’t wait to buy and review The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser. When news broke that The Ordinary was launching their first-ever facial cleanser, with squalane, no less (a skincare ingredient on my “must-try” list), I just knew I’d have to try it. The Ordinary is a killer budget skincare brand that I’ve been loving for quite some time and if you haven’t tried it yet, well, you really should. Its skincare products range in price from $6-$15 and pack some seriously amazing ingredients that rival higher-end skincare brands.





3. The Ordinary 100% Cold-Pressed Virgin Marula Oil





Marula oil is rich in antioxidants and is obtained from the kernels of the fruits of the Marula tree. It’s mostly composed of oleic acid and linoleic acid but also contains procyanidin, catechins, and flavonoids. This formula contains only cold-pressed virgin African Marula oil that is 100% unrefined.