After 2 flop movies don't you think Marvel lost its essence or is it the ending of Avengers?

Marvel's Cinematic Universe is a much-awaited film for their fans from around the world. Everyone awaits to watch movies that Marvel makes, but Avengers has been the most-watched movie worldwide. Even DC tried to create a collaborated movie like Marvel but it failed to succeed.





After the Avengers: Endgame release, it was the last time we were going to witness all of them again. Marvel directors were going to make a universe that was more powerful than anyone and existed even before Thor as Gods. The Eternals movie made by Marvel was released in theatres, but it failed to woo the audience and did not receive that much attention. Before Eternals, Marvel had another fall-out movie The Black Widow, which was released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

It looks like Marvel fans are still not ready to let go of Avengers Universe! What do you think, will the other characters be able to gain that much attention?



