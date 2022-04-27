After Aishwarya And Vidya, Deepika Padukone Joins Cannes 2022 As A Jury Member

Deepika Padukone has revealed that she will be a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, following in the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan, Nandita Das, and Sharmila Tagore. The 36-year-old also shared the wonderful news on her social media sites, in addition to the official release from the events team.





Deepika is well aware of the significance of her new title, having previously walked the red carpet at the prestigious event for three years in a row. Along with Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca, Jeff Nichols, Ladj Ly, and Joachim Trier, she would be joining stars Rebecca Hall and Noomi Rapace.







