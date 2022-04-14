After Alia and Ranbir, Kiara and Sid are ready to get married?!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have a huge fan base, owing to their acting skills and good looks. They certainly make for a perfect couple together and have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship in public.





Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's dating rumours went afloat after Akshay Kumar's hint on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kiara and Akshay were on the show to promote their film Laxmii where the former was asked about her relationship and dating life. Kiara, who wasn't comfortable answering the question, said, "Whenever I talk about my personal life, it will be when I'm married." Akshay couldn't keep himself from making a comment on the discussion. "Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai," he said and burst into laughter.





This one couple I feel is the most mature when it comes to keeping the relationship a secret. How much ever they hide it, netizens are all excited for this couple to get married!







