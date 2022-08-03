After Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, why are other Bollywood actresses like Deepika-Katrina being insulted and targeted? Can we all try to be a little more sensible?

One thing I wanted to talk about since long that our society, women often face ridicule for not being pregnant. Can you picture it? For instance, when Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif received teasing for not having kids of their own.





First of all, it's terribly flawed to compare women's decisions over having children, and secondly, why do we still hold women who choose not to have children in such contempt? Hello, it's the year 2022! Women owe the world nothing, including a gorgeous face, a perfect figure, marriage, or a child.





Why do we put so much effort into expressing derogatory and harsh views about the lives of women? It seems as though we don't give women enough room to just be.





Consider the fact that actors Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif are merely pursuing their own lives while attempting to cherish the positive times, much like the rest of us. What exactly is incorrect with that?