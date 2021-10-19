After Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi, it's Jaqueline Fernandez who was questioned by ED for 7 hours!

The Enforcement Department summoned Jacqueline to their office for 7 hours as she was held for the extortion case of 200 crores. This was regarding the extortion case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul.





Jacqueline arrived at ED around 3 pm on Wednesday and left the office by 10 pm. During these hours ED also checked Jacqueline bank statements and financial records. Later, after lots of questions, Jacqueline kept saying that she was just another victim in the case and did not have any personal or business links with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.





The other actor who was summoned by ED for the same extortion case was Nora Fatehi. Like Jacqueline even she was just a mere victim and a witness in this case and denied any personal business with him and his wife.





Do you think that governments are continuously targeting Bollywood actors and without immense proof?





The conman Sukesh has been extorting 200 crores of money from the inside Tihar Jail which later came into the radar of ED officers.



