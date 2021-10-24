After Aryan Khan's bail news, Shanaya Kapoor shared an adorable picture on her Instagram story!

Shanaya Kapoor daughter of Maheep Kapoor shared a heartfelt picture of Aryan Khan where they are seen as childhood buddies! This was her way of showing her affection for him as her friend and brother was coming back home after staying in jail for 27 days!





Aryan Khan will be released from the Arthur Road Jail by 5:30 pm as the court has to yet send the bail form to the jail officer only then will Aryan be able to come out of the jail!