After Aryan Khan's detention, Shah Rukh Khan was solicited for a ransom?

According to fresh allegations, the witness in the case was instructed to sign a blank piece of paper. There are also rumours that Shah Rukh Khan was approached for ransom after Aryan Khan was apprehended.





Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena politician, said that the witness in the Aryan Khan case, who is now on the run, was asked to sign a blank piece of paper. According to the storey, Shah Rukh Khan was also requested for a substantial ransom payment after his kid was held by NCB agents.





KP Gosavi, a witness, has fled the scene. According to an affidavit, he was the cruise raid's independent witness. He's also the same individual who, after being imprisoned, took the viral selfie with Aryan Khan.