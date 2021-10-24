After Ayan Khan bail plea, what will happen to NCB officers?
As we know that today Aryan Khan and the other two accused members who were held in jail for the cruise ship drugs case, were granted bail today after 26 days i.e. 3 whole weeks!
The Bombay High court says that no grounds were seen to keep Aryan Khan in the Arthur road jail. The reason why the NCB case got crumbled:
- No drugs were found with Aryan Khan
- 2 accused already got bail
- Could not prove global conspiracy
- WhatsApp chats fall fail as they were old
- No proof of consumption.