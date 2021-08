It’s 2021 and we hear gender inequality in Bollywood again. Deepika has done several films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was approached for ’Baiju Bawra’ again. And we all know what happened next, Deepika was denied to pay more than Ranveer Singh. And here we are, 4 more months and it's 2022, EQUAL PAY TO BOTH GENDER is still an issue in the Bollywood city.