After Being Ghosted By Bollywood, Will Rhea Chakraborty Switch To Hollywood?

Rhea Chakraborty who has been under the scanner since the 2020 pandemic, has faced multiple blames and threats because she was the late SSR's ex-girlfriend. The media and the public have almost ended her career and things have taken an ugly turn for the struggling actress. Due to these crucial times Rhea hasn't been offered any project from Bollywood and it's almost as if has been ghosted by every filmmaker in the industry.

Just when we thought that this is the end of a Bollywood career for the actress, our sources tell us that Rhea is keeping all the allegations aside and working on herself because she has decided to move to the West, as she's been receiving many international offers. It's said that Rhea Chakraborty is in conversation with three top international casting companies and she is keeping her options open for now. Do you think this is a good opportunity for the actress to restart her career on a clean note? Do you think she is cut out to be a Hollywood actress?