After Bhuj, it looks like Ajay Devgn wants Akshay Kumar's formula and model of success

I'll be honest, Bhuj: The Pride Of India's trailer made me lose interest in the movie. The premise had so much scope - hundreds of women aiding during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It has such great promise. But like Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior raked up ultra patriotism, Bhuj is no different. It seems that the formula to success is to take a good story and sprinkle it with patriotic feelings that are bound to be gobbled up by the masses. And are we just going to ignore how absolutely terrible the visualisation and dialogues are? Some of the lines remind me of something I might've read as a comment on Twitter during an Indian and Pakistani banter.





Where are the kind of patriotic undercurrents that movies like SRK's Chak De! India and Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti had? The kind of in-your-face-patriotism that Ajay Devgn has been going for since Tanhaji reminds me of Akshay Kumar. The latter's ventures like Airlift were great until it turned into those like Kesari.





Both Ajay and Akshay might not be aiming to romance in their movies like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, but they're also not giving us quality content either. In fact Ajay and Akshay might just be escaping a lot of the criticism that actors in their league get!