After denying being a part of Tiger 3, was Emraan Hashmi having lunch with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Istanbul?

At the restaurant table, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted. A third individual with a mask appeared to be Emraan Hashmi, but due to the camera's distance from the restaurant table and the person's mask, it was impossible to tell if it was Emraan Hashmi or someone else.





Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, only announced his trip to Turkey a few days after the interview. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had also gone to Turkey following their stay in Russia. Emraan Hashmi captioned a photo of himself on Instagram, "Catching a red-eye flight to Turkey."





What is actually happening?