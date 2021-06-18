After Dia Mirza and Yami Gautam, are more celebs going to move past big Bollywood weddings?

When Dia Mirza wed Vaibhav Rekhi in a small, quiet wedding, their decision was hailed by many people. It seemed to be a breath of fresh air from the more extravagant weddings that Bollywood is known for. Of course, a lot of it had to also do with the fact that we are currently in the middle of a pandemic.





Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's marriage received a similar response. Yami's simple look won hearts, and the ceremony was very cultural which was liked by many.





Usually, celeb weddings have been a big affair of great magnitude. Whether it was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, or Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, celebrity weddings have been everything glitzy and glamorous. It's obviously up to personal choice on how they celebrate their wedding, but are we going to see more simple, smaller marriages in Bollywood from now onwards?