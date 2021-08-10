After Diljit Dosanjh & Jassie Gill, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu on their way to Bollywood

Over the last few years, there has been an influx of young and brilliant Punjabi performers in Hindi showbiz, from singers to actors and comedians. One after another, More and more Punjabi artists are boarding the Bollywood bus. When Diljit Dosanjh made his debut in Bollywood with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid in Udta Punjab, his fellow Punjabi superstars Jassi Gill, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu feel Bollywood is a natural progression for Punjabi artists to reach a pan-Indian audience.





Diljit Dosanjh has appeared in a number of films since his debut, including Soorma, Good Neewz, and Jassi Gill, who starred alongside Kangana Ranaut in Panga.





Much awaited Bollywood debut of Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu from the movie 83. Harrdy will be seen playing the role of Madal Lal, whereas Ammy will be playing the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu.





There is no stopping when it comes to exhibiting one's talent. True talent transcends regional boundaries and linguistic obstacles. Many actors from the Punjabi cinema industry actors will work in Bollywood, proving the point. These celebrities not only will receive praise from all sectors for their work, but they also built a name for themselves in the industry just like Diljit, Jassi, Harrdy and Ammy did.



