After The Empire, is the offensive portrayal of rulers in movies like Padmaavat and Tanhaji going to change?

Kabir Khan has spoken about The Empire taking on the setting of the Mughal Empire, and how the demonisation of this timeline is upsetting. The period drama series features Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, and Dino Morea in important roles and is almost a never-seen-before project in India. The portrayal of certain rulers and empires has vastly changed in the industry though.





Older films like Pakeezah and Umrao Jaan depicted the remnants of the cultural impact that the Mughals left behind in the country. Whether it included stunning settings or the beautiful dances, you could see the influence cemented in Bollywood. Soon enough, though, things have changed in modern times.





SLB's Padmaavat, though based on certain real incidents, managed to have subtle discriminatory representation of Ranveer Singh's Khilji. He was the antagonist, yes, but the problematic portrayal of the way he dressed and ate certainly hinted towards community prejudice. Tanhaji's chest-thumping onslaught of digs at the Mughals was also telling of a larger picture.





Do you also think that this onscreen portrayal by people in positions of power is problematic and regressive?