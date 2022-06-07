After Farhan, can SRK be a part of Marvel Universe as well?

Ms Marvel has been in news for some time now. Can one even imagine Shah Rukh Khan in Marvel movies or series? It's like a

dream come true for all the SRKians out there. Sana Amanat, writer-producer has said that she would love to cast Shah Rukh in her series.

The entire discussion to have Shah Rukh be a part of the Marvel Universe started when fans of the actor got happy knowing that his movies, 'Baazigar' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' got a special mention in the show. Sana said, "If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We'll go back to production, we're (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody!"

Would you want to see Shah Rukh be a part of the Marvel Universe?