After films like Page 3 and Fashion, what went wrong with Madhur Bhandarkar?

Back in the day, I used to watch Konkona Sen Sharma in Page 3 and wished to be a journalist with her determination and fearlessness. Madhur Bhandarkar, the director, was known for creating many such heartfelt characters based on real-life hardships and stories.

Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra, was his most recent critically acclaimed picture. The film wowed critics, and it catapulted Kangana Ranaut into the spotlight for her acting prowess. The Queen actress' portrayal of a runaway ramp model, as well as PC's comparable life path, struck all the right notes with viewers.

Apart from the Page 3 and Fashion characters, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heroine, Chandni Bar, Ravina Tandon's Satta, and even the two sequels to the Page 3 trilogy — Corporate and Traffic Signal — proved to be additional feathers in Bhandarkar's bejewelled director's hat.

After a string of remarkable masterpieces, a rare lack in comprehension might have been forgiven, but Bhandarkar's film has been falling to new lows with each release.

Despite being billed as someone who would go deep into his own realm to bring us something new and fascinating, Bhandarkar failed miserably after Fashion. His overuse of similar plots in films like Heroine and Calendar Girls was much too much for him. Is he going to make a comeback?