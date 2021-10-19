After his meeting with Aryan Khan, why did the NCB raid Shah Rukh Khan's house?

Aryan Khan's bail application was denied yesterday, and his attorneys have now petitioned the Bombay High Court to have him released. While the court is set to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26, NCB officials raided Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. After Aryan Khan's arrest, the NCB previously stated that it would not raid Shah Rukh Khan's home.





NCB officials stormed Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat after SRK paid a visit to his son at Arthur Jail, making his first public appearance since Aryan Khan's incarceration. Officials from the NCB arrived at his house for a raid after he returned home. Photos and videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media.





This comes after the NCB had stated that it will not investigate Shah Rukh Khan's residence. NCB officials have previously stated that the agency will not be investigating Shah Rukh Khan's home as part of any future inquiries.





Why is the whole family being dragged?