After Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, do you think the trend of LIP FILLERS will begin in India too?

As much as I know, the person who started and "normalised" lip fillers in the entertainment industry was Kylie Jenner, when she openly revealed about her insecurities of having small lips and how lip fillers helped her gain confidence. Nowadays, lip fillers have become extremely common in Hollywood and even teenagers are getting their lips done.





However, Bollywood never really saw anyone before Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with such full lips and looking at their old photos, it is obvious that they have lip fillers. Some may also argue that Anushka Sharma has also gotten her lips done but her transformation is still not as drastic.





Do you think that the new generation actresses will start the trend of "lip fillers" and influence the youth of our country and even other Bollywood stars to at least think about getting these procedures done? It has already become common in Hollywood, how long will it take before Bollywood follows the trend as well?