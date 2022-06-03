After Jawaan can we expect Don 3 announcement?

With Jawaan's announcement yesterday, people are now suspecting the release announcement of Don 3 soon. Don 3 is yet another of Shah Rukh's most awaited films to date. After the success of Don and Don 2, people can't wait for a third party.

The reason why fans are suspecting this is because of a viral picture that has been doing rounds on the internet. The picture depicts Farhan seriously typing something on his laptop. Looking at that, the fans are now wondering if he has finally started thinking about Don 3. Exclusive sources claim that Farhan has started working on the script of Don 3 and is eagerly waiting to announce it. If this is true then I'm excited because Shah is only giving us a surprise one after another.