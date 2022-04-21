After Jhanvi, Khushi and Shanaya are we going to see another Kapoor sister making her debut in Bollywood?

The other Kapoor which involves Anil, Sanjay and Boney's family also make sure to stay in news be it for their children's movies, affairs or party scenes, they never fail to leave out anything. This time Boney Kapoor's daughter from his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor is on the headlines. Sources claim, Anshula is going to make her Bollywood debut after Khushi and Shanaya.

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are own siblings. Sources are claiming that Boney Kapoor is on the hunt to find some suitable story line. It also seems that the producer wants his daughter to join the industry because he beleives she has the talent in herself to become an actres. After watching her plays he thinks she has the talent and can impress the audience.

Do you think Anshula will enter the industry or will she prefer to stay away from limelight.