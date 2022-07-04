After JugJugJeeyo, Varun Dhawan grabbed another comedy film with Bhool Bhulaiya 2 director?

Actor Varun Dhawan from Bollywood is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The news that Varun Dhawan would soon appear in a new comedy film has his fans giddy with anticipation.





In comedies like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, Coolie No. 1, and others, Varun has acted as the lead. The actor is now working on a straight-up comedy picture with director Anees Bazmee.





Long-term preparation for a cooperation between Varun and Anees has now finally begun to bear fruit. They recently got together and spoke about collaborating on a comic caper. Following the completion of their current obligations, they will begin work on the film.





Anees Bhai has written the screenplays for more than 15 David Dhawan movies, and he is now eager to make his first project with Varun unique. Even Varun, who has appeared in David Dhawan comedy, is looking forward to the movie because it will introduce him to a new universe of humour. If everything goes according to plan, the comedy adventure will debut before the end of next year.







