After a long time I watched a film that defines the relationship between a Mother and a Son so purely - KGF is surely a masterpiece

Yes I know I'm late to the party but I just watched both the parts of KGF back to back and to say it was a emotional ride will be a disrespect. This movie made me feel things I haven't felt before. The relationship between a mother and a son is as pure and strong as any relation can ever get. The action is just next level, Yash's acting, Sanjay Dutt's acting... Just priceless.





What did you think about KGF when you first watched the movie?