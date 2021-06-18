After Love Aaj Kal 2's disaster, will a collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor save Imtiaz Ali movies?

Imtiaz Ali used to have a magical touch to his movies. He created stories that shifted over time but dealt with the nuances of love. That's what made films like Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal relevant. And with Tamasha, he explored the mundane, monotonous rut that people go through. His characters were also very layered and some of them were ahead of their time.





However, his more recent works have failed to inspire. It's as though he has lost connection with his audience. Jab Harry Met Sejal with SRK and Anushka tried too hard, and Love Aaj Kal 2 was a toxic mess. Both these movies flopped and were criticised for passing off unhealthy relationships as love.





Now, there are reports suggesting that Imtiaz Ali is going to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor again. The actor has starred in Rockstar and Tamasha, both of which gained popularity and following over the years. Seeing how Imtiaz Ali has had a bad run with movies, is he trying a last attempt by banking in on his success with Ranbir Kapoor?