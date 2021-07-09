After making it huge on OTT, Shweta Tripathi is now all set to get her Big Bollywood Break

Shweta Tripathi is not an unknown name in Bollywood especially after webseries Mirzapur. Shweta is now a renowned actor, but it wasn't just Mirzapur that made her.

she has been an actor for years now and has done some amazing work in films like Masaan, Gone Kesh, Raat Akeli Hai, Cargo etc but honestly none of them were big enough to give her the recognition she deserved. However Mirzapur did wonders for her.





Bur now it looks like that Shweta Tripathi has gotten her big break in Bollywood. Yes, Shweta Tripathi will be playing Maya Bhasin in Taapsee Pannu's starrer next movie 'Rashmi Rocket' which is to be directed by Akarsh Khurana. I am super excited to see her on big screen, what about you?