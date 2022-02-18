After military discharge, EXO's Suho is set to release new music

After almost 2 years of fulfilling duties in the military, EXO's leader SUHO is back!





On February 20, a mysterious teaser was dropped hinting SUHO's solo release. The video took place in a forest with a black and white theme. It had a vintage clock, cupboard, and grey suit which indicates SUHO's concept for the comeback. The video had a caption that said, "At last, the man takes off his grey suit."





SUHO also shared a handwritten letter in which he mentioned that he has prepared a special 'gift' for fans. Although he didn't mention more details, he wrote "I hope that it will be a gift that makes you feel it was worth it to wait for me." Are you excited to see what Suho has in store?